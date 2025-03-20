'Don't be grumpy if an Australian cricketer gets 3 million dollars for 8 weeks': Clarke says IPL money shifts priorities

The IPL and the kind of money the league has to throw at players have often led to the never-ending country vs club debate in world cricket. Often, several overseas players prioritise one over the other, but former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels there is absolutely nothing wrong if a cricketer gives the IPL precedence over national duty. Michael Clarke had his say on never-ending country vs club debate in world cricket.

Clarke, a one of its kind player, played most of his cricket at a time when the IPL was not as big a behemoth as it has become today, and belongs to the school of thought that always states country first. But given the rapid changing dynamic of cricket played around the world, Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning captain feels everyone, including the players and board must evolve with time.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re Pat Cummins. If you aren’t playing well, they will find someone else. You’ve got to be at your best. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh have both been injured but they’ve ruled him in for the IPL. These players now know that this is a major tournament. Starc has sacrificed deals over the years to represent Australia. He pulled out of the Champions Trophy, but he openly said he's got the IPL. I grew up in an era where representing your country was the most important thing," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast.

"So if you're tired and fatigued and need a break, don’t play any tournament. We have to move with the time. You have to understand. Don’t be grumpy if an Australian cricketer getting 2-3 million dollars for 8 weeks. I’m not saying prioritise it over playing for the country. But gone are the days when you can be hard on players. How do they not take it? It's a no-brainer."

David Warner and Steve Smith are classic examples

Clarke's observation stems from the fact that the IPL has come a long way since its nascent years. The omissions of players such as Steve Smith and David Warner prove that irrespective of how big a player one is or his past achievements stand little meaning to the current scenario. If a player is no longer in the scheme of things, it's time to let go and bring in a more than like-for-like replacement. The IPL has joined the bandwagon of cut-throat combination, but that's the way it is

"I look at some of the players that have missed out, certainly from Australia’s perspective. David Warner unsold. He's been in the IPL since it started so I think that’s a massive change and it shows. As soon as you step away from international cricket, if you’re not playing your time as an overseas player, a lot of these teams are going to look at somebody else," pointed out Clarke.

"Steve Smith… an awesome Champions Trophy. Still a very good short format player, did well for Sydney Sixers but can’t get a look on. From Australia's perspective, playing for your country goes a long way and also scoring runs and taking wickets for your country and the right time is something these teams are looking at."