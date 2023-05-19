'Don't know if someone spoke to him, but if Virat Kohli bats like this...': Manjrekar's colossal remark

RCB star Virat Kohli produced an emphatic performance on Thursday night, smashing his sixth ton in the Indian Premier League – and first in four years – as the side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. The win strengthened RCB's bid for a playoff qualification; the side is currently fourth with 14 points to its name. Kohli smashed the bowlers all around the park as he brought his century in 62 balls; the batter had been facing criticism for his slow starts over the past few games, but shut the doubters down with his impressive knock on Thursday night. Virat Kohli(PTI)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was among the many who took note of Kohli's aggressive approach right from the start of RCB's innings. The opener smashed fours off the first two deliveries he faced, and all of his first 16 runs came in boundaries. Manjrekar said that Kohli could prolong his T20 career if he continues to play in similar manner.

"I love the template with which he batted. I wish and pray that he continues in the same way, which is about trying to maximise returns on every ball. Sometimes, you wonder whether he sets a long-term target for himself, and in the process, loses control on the present. After he hit a couple of boundaries, you see him taking singles and prolong his innings.

“Tonight, he just came in thinking different. I don't know whether it was his own decision or someone spoke to him, but if Virat bats in this fashion, not only he's going to extend his T20 career, but suddenly, RCB looks a different team. Now, you got Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli batting at the same kind of strike rate. That's ominous,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo after the game.

The former India captain has piled up 538 runs from 13 matches to sit fourth in this season's leading scorers list, and thanks to his quickfire knock on Thursday, his strike rate is now 135.85 in the season.

