Bridgetown [Barbados], : Despite playing with Jasprit Bumrah for so many years, India skipper Rohit Sharma was unable to explain how the craft pacer can effortlessly perform the way he does when the situation demands it the most. "Don't know what exactly is with him... he's class act": Rohit hails Bumrah's "masterclass" in T20 WC final

When India needed its star pacer to stand up and deliver, Bumrah took centerstage and shifted the balance of the game against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

Bumrah announced himself with a perfect outswinger to dismiss Reeza Hendricks, knocking the bails off the stumps.

When the chances of victory became slim, Hardik Pandya bowled a clinical 16th over. Bumrah followed it up with a wicket and conceded just two runs to make the equation in India's favour.

"I can understand you guys trying to put it into words, but I've been someone who has seen him for so many years, even playing alongside him, but even I don't what exactly is with him. I know exactly what he brings to the table, but how he does that is just a masterclass. He backs his skills, which is more than enough, and he is a very confident lad. Whatever he wants to do, he executes to perfection, which is a very rare sight. Jasprit Bumrah, to put it in one word, he's a class act," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

After ending Heinrich Klaasen's threat, Hardik was handed the ball to defend 16 runs in the final over. He bowled a low full toss and showed David Miller the way back to the dressing room after Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance at the boundary rope.

"Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over, no matter how many runs are required, to bowl that last over, I am very proud of the boys," Rohit added.

Bumrah was once again clinical in his four-over spell as he ended the match with figures of 2/18. Hardik on the other hand, conceded 20 runs in his three overs and picked three crucial wickets.

India's journey began in New York and ended on a fairytale note in Barbados after their 7-run win. After an inspirational fast-bowling spell, the Rohit-led side successfully defended their total of 176/7.

The Indian skipper saluted the fans, who acted as the 12th man of the team throughout their journey that saw them end their 11-year hiatus of an ICC trophy.

"Absolutely fantastic, all the way from New York to Barbados I just want to salute them for coming and supporting us the way they have and even back home in India, millions are sitting and watching, it's late night in India, I'm pretty sure they are up watching this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us. This is for them. Very, very proud of what we have achieved today," Rohit concluded.

