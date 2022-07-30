'Don’t see Ashwin playing T20 World Cup. I would want variety...': Former player's bold prediction for India off-spinner

A clinical bowling display, led by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, helped India outwit West Indies by 68 runs in the first Twenty20 of the five-match series on Friday. Ashwin, with his experience and guile, snared two wickets against a batting line-up that struggled to build any sort of momentum while chasing 191 in Trinidad. Watch: Ashwin survives bizarre run-out, West Indies bowler waits and keeps ball in hand during IND vs WI 1st T20

A proven performer in Test cricket, Ashwin returned to the Twenty20 format after eight months, having last featured in one against New Zealand in November 2021. The seasoned tweaker, who won a surprise call-up ahead of last year’s T20 World Cup, is back in the mix. But does he eventually head to Australia? Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels Ashwin is unlikely to be picked for the showpiece event, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav being "attacking" options for India.

“I see Bishnoi playing ahead of Ashwin in the next game (if India decide to go with two spinners). I don’t see Ashwin playing the T20 World Cup, to be honest. I would want variety in Kuldeep Yadav, Bishnoi and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Wrist spinners give that attacking option in between. Ashwin doesn’t give you that,” Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

Chahal has been rested for the ongoing Twenty20 assignment in West Indies, while Kuldeep is a part of the squad after clearing the fitness test. India have also got young Bishnoi, who returned 2/26 in his four overs on Friday.

Parthiv also heaped praise on skipper Rohit Sharma's tactics in the first game. India went with both Ashwin and Bishnoi, with Ravindra Jadeja as the third spinner. The three spinners picked up five wickets in total.

“Even in India, you don’t see three spinners playing in a T20 or a one-day game. Tactically, India have been brilliant throughout this tour. Even in the last ODI, when they came in to bat after rain, they thought (more) rain would come, and they played like that. Today also, tactically playing three spinners..."

“He made sure the spinners bowled at different times. We saw Ravi Bishnoi bowling four overs together at the death. Ashwin and Jadeja bowled in the first six overs. Usually, we see Ashwin bowling with the new ball, but not Jadeja. But we saw Jadeja bowl because of two right-handed match-ups. Rohit was on top of his game," Parthiv added.

India, who swept the recent three-match one-day international series, chose to bat first and scored a competitive 190-6. West Indies, in response, reached 122-8 in reply. Shamarh Brooks was the team's top scorer with 20 off 15.

The second game is at Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Monday with a third match at the same venue on Tuesday. The last two matches of the Twenty20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

