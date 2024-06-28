'Don't teach us what reverse-swing is': Inzamam fires back after Rohit tells him to 'use brain' in ball-tampering saga

Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit back at Rohit Sharma after the India captain indirectly urged the Pakistan great to 'use his brain' in the wake of a bizarre ball-tampering allegation. Inzamam, a former Pakistan captain, felt it was unreal to see the ball reverse-swinging in the 15th over of the Indian innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh against Australia and claimed some 'serious work was done on the ball'. Inzamam (R) didn't take kindly to Rohit's 'use your brain' remark(Getty-AFP)

Rohit retorted to Inzamam by explaining the nuances of reverse-swinging in the sun, but the debate continued to go back and forth. Inzamam, in a striking response to Rohit's comments, pointed out that all he did was ask the umpires to be a little aware of what was happening around them and urged the India captain, as the old adage goes, not to teach the teacher.

"We shall definitely use our brains but the first thing is that he (Rohit) admitted that it's happening. So it means what we observed is correct. Secondly, Rohit does not need to tell us how reverse swing works, under how much sun, on what pitch; you don't teach something to someone who actually taught it to the world. Tell him it's not right to say these things," Inzamam said on Pakistan's 24 News HD, the same show where he first made those outrageous claims.

"I had only given suggestions to the umpires, that keep your eyes open since the ball was moving around in the 15th over, and I still maintain my stance. I would again say to them 'Keep your eyes open'. What's happening? If the umpires too use their brain, it will be better for everyone involved."

Inzamam's allegations, made after India beat Australia by 24 runs in a T20 World Cup Super-Eight game, spread like wildfire. Inzamam alone didn't do it; he was supported by Salim Malik, his fellow panelist, who himself was involved in certain wrong-doings during his time as a Pakistan cricketer.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had countless faceoffs against the Inzamam-led Pakistan in the 2000s, felt there was no need for the reporter to escalate the matter and create controversy. Sehwag further stated that if he were in Rohit's shoes, he would have refrained from making the comment and put an end to the topic then and there itself.