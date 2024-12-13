'Don't think you can call him a great yet': Ponting's unexpected take on Travis Head as he compares him to Gilchrist

Australia batter Travis Head is turning out to be India's Achilles Heel, across all formats of the game. The left-handed destructive operator once again showed his liking towards the Indian bowling attack as he hammered 140 runs to set up Australia's series levelling win at the Adelaide Oval in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Head, likening him to ICC Hall of Famer Adam Gilchrist. Australia's Travis Head acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he leaves the field. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)

In the first innings of the Adelaide Test, Travis Head played a 140-run knock in just 141 balls to help the hosts gain a significant lead. In the end, Pat Cummins and co were able to register a comprehensive ten-wicket win in the pink-ball Test.

Ponting believes that Head is now on his way to becoming one of the greats in world cricket. However, he also said that one should express caution before labelling him a 'great just yet'.

“He's on the way to being one of those (greats),” Ponting told ICC Review.

“I don't think you can call him a great just yet. That's no knock on what he's doing because what he's doing has been spectacular. And a lot of the times, it's been when his team's needed him the most," he added.

Ponting likens Head to Gilchrist

Travis Head is proving to be a big-time tormentor for India as in the last 18 months, he scored a magnificent 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and a match-winning 137 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

"Think about the World Cup semi-final, the World Cup final, World Test Championship, Ashes in Australia a couple of years ago. Big moments are when Travis has found a way to stand up," Ponting said.

Comparing Head to Adam Gilchrist, the 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning captain said, "The way that Head plays is in a very similar way to the way that Gilchrist played, albeit a couple of positions higher in the batting order. Gilly was a six or seven, and Travis is doing his damage at No.5."

“I love sitting back and watching him play. It’s quite refreshing to watch guys play that way. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, Travis is going to come out and play the same way, and I love that," he added.

Travis Head's knock of 140 helped him to move to No.5 in the latest ICC Men’s Test batting rankings.

“It's Travis's attitude that allows him to play the way that he's played. He's not scared of getting out. He doesn’t care about the negative result. He's only seeing the positive outcome in everything that he does," said Ponting.