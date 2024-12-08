'Don't want Mohammed Shami to pull up sore in Australia': Rohit Sharma calls spade a spade on India pacer's availability

Team India faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, sparking concerns over the side's performance with the pink ball. It was a meek surrender from the side as it was bowled out for just 175 in the second innings, having conceded a 157-run lead earlier. On Day 3, India resumed at 128/5 but lost Rishabh Pant in the very first over, which all but ended the side's hopes for a comeback in the Test. Rohit Sharma dropped a major update on Mohammed Shami's availability(File/X)

Following the defeat, Rohit Sharma was asked about Mohammed Shami's potential return in the post-match press conference. India had an indifferent outing with the ball, too, with the bowler's lines and lengths coming under scanner during Day 1 of the Adelaide Test. While Rohit didn't particularly rule out Shami's return, he insisted that the team is “very careful” about flying Shami Down Under, as it wants to ensure the bowler's full fitness.

“Definitely, that door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali (Trophy), he again got some swelling in his knee,” Rohit said.

“It obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here in a situation where he plays and he pulls up sore. We want to be 100 percent sure with him. It has been such a long time that he has not played cricket, and to be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team.”

Rohit further mentioned that the BCCI medical team is constantly monitoring Shami's fitness and the management will take a call on adding him to the squad based on the final assessment from the medical staff.

“There are professionals who are monitoring him. We will take the call based on what they feel. They are the ones watching him every day, how he pulls up after the game, bowling four overs and standing for 20. We have to be very careful, but like I said, the door is open for him to come and play anytime,” said Rohit further.

Third Test begins December 14

The Indian team will be hoping for a quick resurgence as it travels to Brisbane for the third Test of the series. It was the same ground (Gabba) where India wrote history in the previous tour (2020/21), becoming the first team to defeat the Australian Test side at the venue since 1989 and thus clinching the series.