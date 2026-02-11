Double Super Over drama: Rahmanullah Gurbaz screams in anguish, teammates devastated after Afghanistan fall short

At the biggest stage, the finest margins often separate triumph from heartbreak — and this was one such evening. Afghanistan had their moments. A late cameo from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad reignited their chase as they forced a Super Over. South Africa responded in kind, pushing the contest into a second tie-breaker in what was turning into an instant classic. Rahmanullah Gurbaz reacts after Afghanistan's defeat to South Africa (AP)

Setting a 24-run target, the Proteas felt they had sealed the victory. The near-confirmation came when Keshav Maharaj dismissed Mohammad Nabi on the second ball of the over. But then the Rahmanullah Gurbaz show began.

With three consecutive sixes, the equation narrowed to six off one ball, then five after Maharaj fired a wide past the tramline.

The momentum had swung dramatically. South Africa were no longer favourites in the final-ball face-off. A boundary would have forced an unprecedented third Super Over. A six would have delivered Afghanistan their first-ever T20 World Cup win over South Africa.

Maharaj stuck to his plan: bowl it full and wide, outside Gurbaz’s hitting arc. After missing his mark with the wide, he nailed the final delivery. Gurbaz muscled it hard towards point, but it flew straight into David Miller’s hands.

It was ecstasy for South Africa as they escaped from jail. But it was agony for Afghanistan, more so for Gurbaz. He was inconsolable, screaming in anguish as he stood rooted to the spot. Miller rushed over to embrace him, but nothing could soften the blow. Gurbaz walked back to the dugout, head buried in his hands, visibly gutted. His teammates stood frozen, some close to tears.

For Afghanistan, it wasn’t just a defeat in what could go down as one of the greatest T20Is of all time. The loss has potentially shut the door on qualification for the second round of the World Cup.

Having lost to New Zealand in their opener, Afghanistan needed to beat South Africa to stay alive in what is widely considered the Group of Death. Instead, the defeat makes it all but certain that New Zealand and South Africa will advance from Group D.

Afghanistan’s only hope now rests on beating Canada and the UAE in their remaining two games and hoping the loser of the top-of-the-table clash stumbles against either Canada or the UAE.