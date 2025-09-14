Search Search
Sunday, Sept 14, 2025
Dubai Police clamp down ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash; heavy fines, jail, special units on alert

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:01 pm IST

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in Asia Cup 2025 amid Pahalgam tensions as Dubai Police issued strict rules with heavy fines, jail threats.

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium when they play each other in the Group A match of the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. This will be the second clash in the rivalry in this calendar year, with India having earlier beaten Pakistan in the group stage in the Champions Trophy at the same venue. This will also be the first encounter between the two teams since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which was followed by a military showdown between the two nations, and further deteriorated the geopolitical situation.

India are slated to face Pakistan in Asia Cup group-stage tie on Sunday
India are slated to face Pakistan in Asia Cup group-stage tie on Sunday

Amid the drama and off-field tension, Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) issued strict rules for all spectators attending Sunday's game at the stadium, including heavy fines and possible imprisonment.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and head of the ESC, said that special units have been deployed for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, and further vowed prompt action against any disturbances and cautioned that threats to public safety would invite strict legal action.

The Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events also outlined clear penalties for offenders. Entering the field without prior permission or carrying prohibited items (fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and anything made of glass) could result in one to three months of jail, along with a hefty fine of ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 (INR 1.2 lakhs to 7.2 lakhs). Engaging in violence, hurling objects, or using racist or abusive language could attract fines up to Dh30,000 along with possible jail time.

Officials said the measures aim to safeguard players, fans, and staff, ensuring a safe environment for the high-octane game.

The ESC advised spectators to reach the venue at least three hours before the start of the game, and carry valid tickets, and have been urged to not park in unauthorised areas or block roads near the stadium.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live
