‘Dukhi mat ho bhai’: Rohit Sharma’s powerful pep talk to Sanju Samson before T20 World Cup sparks frenzy post-WI heroics

Sanju Samson couldn't have picked a bigger stage to silence the noise around him. In a virtual knockout against West Indies, the right-hander produced an innings of rare control and conviction, guiding India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an unbeaten 97 in a stiff chase of 196. For years, questions followed him about failing to convert starts. This time, there was no such lapse. Samson judged the tempo perfectly, kept the asking rate in check and refused to let the occasion overwhelm him. While three T20I centuries already feature on his record, this knock will likely be remembered longer than most. The context, the pressure and the responsibility on his shoulders made it far more significant than a routine three-figure score.

Samson was not in India’s original XI at the start of the T20 World Cup, with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan preferred as the opening pair. But the big loss to South Africa forced a rethink, especially with a left-heavy top order struggling for balance. The team management shuffled the combination, drafting Samson into the side to partner Abhishek at the top, while Ishan moved down to No. 3 in a bid to steady the batting unit.

Following his memorable innings against West Indies, a video of Samson interacting with former India captain Rohit Sharma has been widely shared online. The two crossed paths at the ground ahead of the USA fixture, where Rohit paused for a brief chat. In that short exchange, he offered Samson a quiet word of encouragement, urging him not to be disheartened and assuring him that his opportunity would come.

"Kaisa hai? Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai. ("Don't be disheartened. It is a long tournament. You'll get your chance. The opportunity can come anytime)," said Rohit to Samson.