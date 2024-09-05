The who's who of Indian cricket will aim to wipe the dust off the Duleep Trophy to restore its lost shine when the prestigious red-ball tournament marks the beginning of India's domestic season this year on Thursday in Bengaluru and Anantapur (Andra Pradesh). In many ways, this year's Duleep Trophy is a mega step towards its revival and to give context to the players playing in it. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live streaming: When and where to watch India A vs India B and India C vs India D on TV and online(AP)

Barring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin - the only cricketers given a breather - Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj - out due to injury or personal reasons - are the only other big names of Indian cricket who would not feature in the first round of the tournament.

The selectors' message is simple: If you perform well here, you will be one step closer to either getting that Indian cap or cementing your place in the squad. The players won't have to look too far for rewards. The India squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh is likely to be picked after the first-round matches of the Duleep Trophy.

If the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul, who are jostling for a spot in India's middle-order, do well in first-rounder fixtures - Team A vs Team B and Team C vs Team D - it could well be the device factor. The same goes for Bengal teammates Mukesh Kumar and Akashd Deep, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, who are fighting for the third seamer's slot in Mohammed Shami's absence.

Duleep Trophy 2024 updated squads

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

Duleep Trophy 2024 live streaming details - When, where and how to watch India A vs India B and India C vs India D live

When will the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches take place?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches will be played on Thursday, September 24, 2024.

Where are the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches being played?

The Duleep Trophy India A vs India B will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while the India C vs India D match will take place in Ananatapur in Andhra Pradesh.

What time do the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches start?

The Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches will start at 9:30 am. The toss for both matches will take place at 9:00 am.

What TV channel will broadcast the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches?

The Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channels.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches online?

The live streaming of the Duleep Trophy India A vs India B and India C vs India D matches will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.