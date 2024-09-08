Anantapur [India], : Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C clinched victory over India D by four wickets in the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C register win over India D by 4 wickets

The third day of the Duleep Trophy started off as India D resumed their batting from 206/8 in 49 overs with Harshit Rana and Axar Patel unbeaten on the crease.

Axar was the first one to fall on Day 3. He was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 28 runs off 59 balls, which came with the help of two fours and a six.

The last wicket to go down was of Aditya Thakare, who fell to spinner Manav Suthar without opening his account.

India D was bowled out for 236 runs set a target of 233 runs for India C. Rana remained not out at the end. He scored 12 runs with the help of one four and six each in his innings.

The highest wicket-taker for India C was left-arm spinner Manav Suthar who snapped seven wickets in his spell of 19.1 overs, where he conceded just 49 runs and bowled seven maiden overs as well. The bowler took the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, and Aditya Thakare.

Other than Manav, two wickets were bagged by right-arm seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak in his spell of 12 overs where he conceded 61 runs and one wicket was taken by Anshul Kamboj in his 12 overs where he gave away 49 runs.

Chasing 233 runs in the fourth innings, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan came out to bat in the middle for India C.

Both the batters built a brilliant partnership of 64 runs before Sudarshan was dismissed after scoring 22 runs off 34 balls which was laced by five fours in his innings.

The India C lost their second wicket when the team score was 77 runs. Gaikwad was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 46 runs from 48 balls, which included eight boundaries in his innings.

The match finished on third day itself as the India C team chased down the target of 233 runs in 61 overs with the help of knocks from Aryan Juyal, Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Porel, and Manav Suthar.

Manav Suthar was awarded the Player of the Match forhis marvellous bowling performances in the second innings.

Earlier in the match, both teams were unable to touch the 200-run mark as the batters struggled a lot. batting first, India D were bundled out for 164 runs. In reply, India C took a lead of four runs as they were bowled out for 168 runs in the second innings.

Brief Score: India D 164 all out & 236 all out vs India C 168 all out & 233/6 .

