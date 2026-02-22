Dushan Hemantha’s bizarre hit-wicket sums up Sri Lanka’s nightmare outing vs England in Super 8 clash

Only three hit-wicket dismissals had been recorded in T20 World Cup history prior to the 2024 edition. The 2026 tournament has already witnessed three more in the last 11 days, with Dushan Hemantha becoming the latest victim on Sunday, an embarrassing dismissal that perfectly summed up Sri Lanka’s horror outing in front of their home crowd in Pallekele. The hosts crumbled for just 95 in 16.4 overs despite favourable conditions, as England secured an emphatic 51-run victory to make the ideal start to their Super 8 Group 2 campaign. Sri Lanka's Dushan Hemantha is hit wicket during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England (AFP)

The defeat also marked England’s 12th consecutive win over Sri Lanka, including a 3-0 series whitewash earlier this month on the eve of the World Cup.

Despite missing three frontline bowlers, Sri Lanka initially did well to contain England’s batting line-up with regular breakthroughs. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage picked up three wickets, while left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka and off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed two apiece, restricting England to 146 for 9 in their 20 overs. Phil Salt stood out with a fluent 62, anchoring the innings amid the wickets falling around him.

ALSO READ: Big official confirms Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni will play in the upcoming IPL

Chasing a modest target of 147, Sri Lanka’s reply unraveled almost immediately. They were reduced to 34 for 5 inside the powerplay after Will Jacks struck twice in two deliveries and Jofra Archer rattled the openers with pace and precision.

The 34 for 5 became the second-lowest powerplay score by a Full Member nation in this edition of the World Cup. It was also the third time England had claimed five wickets in the powerplay in the tournament, and the first time Sri Lanka had lost five wickets in that phase in T20 World Cup history.

Pathum Nissanka (9), Kamil Mishara (6), Kusal Mendis (4) and Pavan Rathnayake (0) all departed for single-digit scores as the innings spiralled out of control.

The night’s misery was encapsulated on the final ball of the 12th over when Hemantha dragged his back foot onto the stumps while attempting a stroke, dislodging the bails in a moment that symbolised Sri Lanka’s chaos. He became the first Sri Lanka batter to be dismissed in that fashion.

Sri Lanka will now look to regroup ahead of their must-win clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25. The Black Caps’ opening Super 8 fixture against Pakistan at the same venue was washed out due to rain.