e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Netherlands take T20 World Cup qualifying title

Both the Dutch and PNG had already made sure of their places at next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Netherlands after winning the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament.
Netherlands after winning the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament.(@KNCBcricket)
         

Netherlands cruised past Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament with Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover starring with bat and ball.

Both the Dutch and PNG had already made sure of their places at next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with Saturday’s game at Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes.

PNG struggled to 128 for 8 off their 20 overs with Glover taking 3-24 before the Dutch reached their target with six balls to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33 balls.

Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.

tags
top news
Thick smog over Delhi, 32 flights diverted from IGI airport
Thick smog over Delhi, 32 flights diverted from IGI airport
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Delhi HC begins hearing on clash between lawyers, cops at Tis Hazari court
Delhi HC begins hearing on clash between lawyers, cops at Tis Hazari court
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Pak PM Imran Khan
Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Pak PM Imran Khan
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news