Dwayne Bravo parts ways with CSK, succeeds Gautam Gambhir as KKR's mentor for IPL 2025

Dwayne Bravo has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor shortly after calling time on his cricketing career. He will succeed Gautam Gambhir in the role, who left the Knight Riders to join Team India as its head coach. Dwayne Bravo during his time with CSK(Twitter)

Bravo played the final match of his career earlier this week in the Caribbean Premier League. He was scheduled to play the entire season but a groin injury during the match against St. Lucia Kings brought an abrupt end to his campaign. Bravo was injured while attempting to take Faf du Plessis' catch.

He didn't bowl in the match and came to bat as no.11 for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the side's unsuccessful run-chase.

While this would be Bravo's maiden stint with the KKR in any capacity, he has represented a franchise under the Knight Rider label in the CPL for 9 seasons. In addition to his mentorship role with KKR, Bravo will also be in charge of the other Knight Rider franchises.

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players," Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said in a media release on Friday.

"We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20," Mysore said.

Talking about his role in KKR, Bravo said: "I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

"The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”