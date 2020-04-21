Dwayne Bravo shares teaser of his new song dedicated to MS Dhoni - WATCH

cricket

Caribbean maverick cricketer Dwayne Bravo has not just made a name for himself due to his all-round prowess on a cricket field, but also for his ability to rap. Bravo’s stardom rose several notches when he came up with the song ‘Champion’. He has become synonymous with the song as the entire West Indian team danced to the number after becoming T20 champions of the world for a second time in 2016.



Bravo was expected to showcase his skills in India again this year but with the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bravo’s plans of turning out in the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings is now on the back burner.

The cricketer is staying active and he is now working on his new song. This one dedicated to his great mate and CSK captain MS Dhoni. CSK shared the video of the teaser of the song on their social media handle: “Champion @DJBravo47’s next song is for ‘his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah’ - @msdhoni No.7!”

Bravo can be singing a few lines from the song. “MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, No. 7. MS Dhoni, No. 7. All of Ranchi, shouting Dhoni. All of India, shouting Mahi. All of Chennai, shouting Thala. MS Dhoni is a world beater,” the Trinidadian sang.

Bravo shares a great relationship with MS Dhoni. The duo challenged each other for a sprint last season the details of which Bravo shared during an Instagram live session.

“He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man, I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, ‘I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets’. He said ‘no chance’. I said ‘we will do it after the tournament is over’,” Bravo said during an Instagram live chat.

“I said ‘I don’t want to do it in the middle of the tournament and one of us pop our hamstrings’. We did it after the final. It was a very close race, very very close. He beat me. It was a good race. He was very quick.”

Bravo further thanked both Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing faith in his abilities.