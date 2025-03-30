Eden curator quotes BCCI rules over accusations of denying Rahane's pitch request: Don't care what Simon Doull said

Sujan Mukherjee, a pitch curator at Eden Gardens, on Monday, ended his silence on receiving backlash after denying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane's request to prepare a spin-friendly track for the IPL 2025 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Sujan quoted the BCCI rules as he took a dig at former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who told KKR to find a new home. Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane in action fielding(REUTERS)

KKR management was reportedly unhappy that Sujan refused to provide them with a surface on which their main weapon, Varun Chakaravarthy, was clobbered for 43 runs in four overs in the match against RCB.

Speaking to RevSportz, Sujan admitted the criticism hurt, but maintained that while the pitch offered spin, KKR failed to make the most of it.

"I do not follow social media. But when I heard what was being said about me, it felt bad. I have always tried to prepare a sporting track where there is something for everyone – batters, pacers and spinners," he said.

"There was turn on offer in the pitch for the first match against RCB. And KKR have good pacers in their side like last season. All I am trying to say is if you watch the first match, there was some turn as well, especially the way Andre Russell got dismissed. I repeat that there was spin on offer for the first game against RCB. It is up to the players to utilise the conditions," he added.

Sujan further said that while dishing out a rank-turner might backfire for KKR, he said that he is ready to have a conversation with the Kolkata management after they return home following their match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

"There has been help for the spinners here. If we make rank turners, then it might backfire. Spectators come to the ground to watch a good entertaining cricket where there is help for everyone. There will be a bit more help for the spinners in the upcoming matches," he said. "Everyone is welcome to me. Even the association is always willing to help. There has always been a good rapport between the state association (CAB) and the franchise. The KKR management also has a fair idea about the wicket and conditions on offer at Eden over the last few seasons since I took charge. Once the team returns from Mumbai, surely, we can have a discussion and I will see what best I can do."

'Don't care what Simon Doull said'

In response to the growing criticism over the lack of home advantage from IPL franchises, Sujan once again reiterated BCCI guidelines saying that teams and players should not have a say in pitch preparations.

"As per the BCCI guidelines, it is clearly mentioned that the pitch and ground preparation for all IPL regular season matches is the responsibility of the chief curator of the host association under the guidance from the BCCI-appointed venue curator, and they will be the sole decision-maker regarding the nomination of practice and match pitches, as is the case for first-class matches in India. It is also instructed that the franchises and players shall not have any say in the preparation of the wicket. The BCCI chief curator is available to give any advice that is required and will also be able to intervene if any issues arise," he said.

Sujan also lashed out at Doull who asked KKR to find a new home amid denial over pitch request.

"I do not have to bother about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull said. What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket."