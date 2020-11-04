e-paper
‘Embarrassing, change your mentality’: Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Pakistan after Super Over defeat to Zimbabwe

Akhtar expressed his disappointment via a tweet, calling the result ‘embarrassing’ and urging the Pakistan team to ‘change its mentality’.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty Images)
         

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has once again come down hard at the Pakistan cricket team for its performance against Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Pakistan, who had already claimed the ODI series with wins in the first two matches, lost the dead rubber in a Super Over after the match ended in a tie with both teams scoring identical total of 278.

Akhtar expressed his disappointment via a tweet, calling the result ‘embarrassing’ and urging the Pakistan team to ‘change its mentality’. “Embarrassing. Losing to Zimbabwe is an issue. You lose some, you win some however you have to be progressive. We weren’t expressive. Change your mentality before you become history,” he tweeted.

 

For Zimbabwe, who were batting first, Sean Ervine scored a century and remained unbeaten on 118 to form the backbone of the team’s total of 278/6, supported by Brendan Taylor’s half-century and a vital 45 by Sikander Raza down the order. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with impressive figures of 5/26.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was led by their captain Babar Azam, who notched up his 12th ODI century. While the rest of the Pakistan batsmen failed to offer much resistance, Azam stitched a 100-run partnership with Wahab Riaz, who scored a fifty of his own. Blessing Murazabani scalped a five-for which restricted Pakistan to 278/9.

In the Super Over, batting first, Pakistan scored just two runs with Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah getting out Muzarabani. With Shaheen Afridi bowling, Raza hit a boundary third ball to seal the win for Zimbabwe.

