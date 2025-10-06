'Enemy No.1' Gambhir: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fans unite, find a strange pattern in recent turn of events

When stars leave the game, it leaves their fan devastated and dejected. This also happens when a favourite cricketer loses his spot as the captain of a team or is not selected to be a part of the team. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma during a practice session.(PTI)

The recent announcement of the India squad for the white ball series in Australia has triggered the emotions of two different fan bases in India. Notably, Rohit Sharma was removed from the captaincy of the ODI side for the series. This was like the final barrier that united the fans of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on social media against a common ‘enemy’, Gautam Gambhir.

Why the hatred against Gautam Gambhir

So, let us turn our clock back to IPL 2024. In the final of the tournament, the Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The SRH batting that was in discussion throughout the season, for the intent and attitude it showed, was blown away by the KKR bowling.

A batting unit comprising names like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen was bundled out for just 113 runs. KKR chased down the target in just 10.3 overs, losing only a couple of wickets. A clinical show, a dominant win, and the third title win for the franchise.

The discussions should have stopped at this, but a certain name involved in that final now haunts the Kohli and Rohit fanbases. Gautam Gambhir, who was the mentor of KKR during the season and is the current head coach of the Indian team, is that name.

Well, for starters, these fans believe that the KKR win triggered the Indian management to appoint Gambhir as the coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended. And it is in his tenure that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced sudden retirement from Test cricket (earlier this year), Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy got taken away, and now the future of both players in the ODI format and their participation in the 2027 World Cup is in question.

Why Starc and Cummins are dragged into this

Funnily enough, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been dragged into these conversations. Abhishek Sharma was in brilliant touch throughout the IPL 2024 campaign. But in the final, Starc resulted in his early departure with a dream of a delivery. This in turn led to the SRH collapse, the KKR win, the Gambhir coaching tenure, and so on....

On the other hand, Pat Cummins is being held responsible for bringing about the downfall of Indian cricket. Cummins was the captain of Australia when they defeated Indian in the 2023 ODI WC final. Then he was the captain of SRH when they lost to KKR in IPL 2024, an event that again started the butterfly effect, in turn, according to the fans.

Now, the fans have held the Indian head coach responsible for whatever they feel is happening with their stars. This shows the passion with which the supporters follow their icons and back them. Although there is not much to these claims, it still stand out as an event of unconditional love and support by the fans for their loved cricketers.