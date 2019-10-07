England appoint Chris Silverwood as men’s head coach

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:04 IST

Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of England, ECB announced on Monday. The 44-year-old was an understudy to former head coach Trevor Bayliss for almost two years and saw a promotion following his exit from the backroom staff. Silverwood will take over the charge right from the tour of New Zealand which starts later this month.

“We are delighted to confirm Chris as England Men’s Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate,” a statement from ECB read as.

ALSO READ: ‘No one in Manchester is tough’: Pietersen trolls Yuvraj over United’s woes

“I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years,” it added.

Apart from Silverwood, former India World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, Graham Ford and Alec Stewart - he pulled out from after being called for an interview - were other candidates in the fray. Kirsten was the favourite to take over the job but and also met Ashley Giles, ECB’s Direct of Men’s Cricket, at Lord’s. Multiple reports suggested that his interview did not go down well, that saw Silverwood get the nod.

Kirsten is the head coach of Durban Heat in Mzansi Super League and will take over the same role with Cardiff-based team in the inaugural edition of The Hundred that takes place next year. He left coaching international teams in 2013 to spend more time with his family.

Silverwood felt thrilled and honoured to be appointed the head coach and said that England are looking forward to making an impact in New Zealand and South Africa. “I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England Head Coach. I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena. I have enjoyed working with the players over the past two seasons, and developing the best crop of talent in the English game,” he said.

“I am excited to get started and build teams’ that the whole game can be proud of. There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through, and there is enormous potential for growth. The hard work starts now, and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa,” the former England pacer added.

He played six Tests and seven ODIs in his career that spanned for six years (from 1996 to 2002). Under Silverwood, Essex ended their championship drought and won the title in 2017.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 15:03 IST