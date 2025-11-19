England breathe a sigh of relief as Mark Wood passes fitness Test; Pace-heavy XII for first Ashes Test announced

England have breathed a small but significant sigh of relief before the Ashes opener in Perth. Mark Wood, their fastest bowler and a central piece of their away-Ashes gamble, has been passed fit and named in a 12-man squad for the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium from 21 November. Mark Wood takes part in a training session ahead of the first cricket Test match against Australia, at Perth Stadium.(AFP)

Wood had sent a minor scare through the camp during the warm-up game against the England Lions, where he bowled eight overs and then left the field for precautionary scans after feeling stiffness in his left hamstring. He did not return in that game, but subsequent assessment has cleared him to be in contention for the XI in conditions expected to reward high pace and hard lengths.

Stress on pace

Everything about England’s 12 tells you they are picking for Perth, not for generic Ashes tradition. With the Optus Stadium tipped to offer bounce and carry, the visitors have stacked their bowling with quicks: Jofra Archer, Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, plus overs from a fit-again Ben Stokes.

Shoaib Bashir is the only specialist spinner in the group, which leaves England with a straight call on the morning of the Test - back Bashir for control and variation, or go all in with all-pace attack and lean on Joe Root’s part-time spin if needed.

The batting unit is exactly as expected. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley are set to open, Ollie Pope slots in at number three, with Root, Harry Brook and Stokes forming the middle order, and Jamie Smith as wicketkeeper at seven. It is a continuity call rather than a shake-up, indicating England’s willingness to trust the existing top seven and let the bowling selection carry most of the tactical risk.

The first Test also feeds directly into the new World Test Championship cycle, which gives every selection a points sequence from day one. A pace-heavy squad, Wood’s cleared hamstring and Archer’s presence together underline England’s intent: if they are going to challenge Australia away, they want to do it at full speed.

England’s 12 for the first Ashes Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.