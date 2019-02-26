England coach Trevor Bayliss picks his favourite for the World Cup

West Indies cricket has been on a high in the recent past and their performances against England in the ongoing series without many of their front-line players has been heartening.

England coach Trevor Bayliss has taken note of these performances and now believes that Jason Holder’s men will be one of the favourites for the upcoming cricket World Cup.

“The Windies have been playing some decent cricket over the last 18 months. With the size of their batters and the way some of them hit the ball, there can be a chance of winning that World Cup,” he said.

“It is an interesting choice keeping in mind that West Indies have not won a single bilateral series for close to five years but have sprung in few surprises, especially so far in the ongoing series versus England,” he further added.

After surprising England in the Test series, a rejuvenated Windies side has looked a very confident unit in the ODI series too and on their day, the team has the ability to hurt a lot of teams, a trait which many teams will be wary of in the World Cup.

“I know the right West Indies combination with a fully focussed side can beat anyone on their day,” Richard Pybus, West Indies’ interim coach, said. “I wasn’t at the World Cup qualifiers but, with the group of guys we have now, we feel confident could take down anyone on their day.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 21:00 IST