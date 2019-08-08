England Cricket club issues apology over long bar queues during a Vitality T20 Blast match

cricket

Gloucestershire Cricket Club issued a formal apology to fans last week after thousands of fans were left furious over almost an hour long waiting lines for food and drinks during a Vitaltity Blast T20 match against Essex Eagles. According to a report from Bristol Live, the delay at the bar counters caused the fans to miss out a few overs in the match, which infuriated the fans. The fans, immediately took to social media platforms to complaint about the same, which prompted the cricket club to issue an apology.

“We apologise to spectators at some of our bars at the Bristol County Ground. Queues have been lengthy and we shall urgently review operations moving forward,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

One of the fans, who attended the match told Bristol Live that he asked the club to refund the money after he had to wait 50 minutes for a drink. He added that the cricket club sent him an emial to apologise for the blunder.

“Thank you for attending the Vitality Blast match at The Bristol County Ground between Gloucestershire and Essex Eagles. We would however like to apologise unreservedly to everyone who came last night for the unacceptable queues at our bars during the match,” the email read.

“This is not in keeping with our normal customer experience and we are working with our bar provider to resolve this with immediate effect for all our remaining matches. We appreciate that we got it wrong last night; we will learn from this for the rest of the season and beyond,” the statement added.

Speaking to the website, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Cricket Club said: “Our bar provider did not have enough till points on site to cope with the demand. This was rectified immediately for the August 4 T20 match and will not be an issue for any of our remaining games. It was regrettable but once the queues had built up, we could not rectify the problem on the night. We realise we got it wrong on Friday night, and that’s why we gave each of the 3,000 spectators for yesterday’s match (August 4) a free drinks voucher on arrival.”

