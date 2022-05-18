England name Matthew Mott as head coach of limited-overs sides

England have announced Matthew Mott as their new white-ball coach of the men's team. The 48-year-old Mott has signed a four-year agreement and is expected to join the side for England's three-match ODI series against The Netherlands in Amsterdam in June.

Mott was most recently the coach of the Australia women's team since and during his seven years in charge has overseen one of the world's best winning records across the international sport. Under his leadership, Australia Women have won consecutive ICC T20 World Cups, this year's ICC Women's 50-Over World Cup and are undefeated in four Ashes series.

Prior to his work with Australia women's team, Mott was the head coach of New South Wales and led them to victory in the Champions League T20 in 2009. In England, he also coached Glamorgan, and was a consultant to Ireland during the 2015 Men's World Cup.

"I am delighted to accept the opportunity to take this white-ball role with England. Whilst I am Australian, I have deep connections, and several of my closest friends are in the UK, having spent considerable time in Scotland, Wales and England, both as a player and coach," Mott said on the appointment, as quoted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"When this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I have always admired as an excellent cricket mind."

Key, meanwhile, also expressed his delight at the appointment.

"It is a real privilege to be able to announce Mathew Mott as the Head Coach of our men's white-ball team. He has had an incredible coaching journey with so many varied experiences that have brought him to this point where he was outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams," the Managing Director of England men's cricket, said.

"We are lucky to be able to appoint a Head Coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but he has also worked in franchise cricket around the world. More importantly, what he has done with the Australian Women's team is what will be asked of him to achieve for our men's white-ball sides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON