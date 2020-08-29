e-paper
Home / Cricket / England’s Pope out for up to 4 months with shoulder injury

England’s Pope out for up to 4 months with shoulder injury

Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match. England won the series.

cricket Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 24, 2020 England's Ollie Pope in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Michael Steele/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 24, 2020 England's Ollie Pope in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Michael Steele/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

England batsman Ollie Pope will be out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder in the third and final cricket test against Pakistan.

Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match. England won the series.

The timing of the injury may help Pope.

“It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England’s winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

The 22-year-old Pope left the field immediately and will undergo an operation in the next couple of weeks.

Pope has played 13 tests with an average of 38 and a highest score of 135 not out. He suffered an identical injury while playing for Surrey last summer, leading him to miss three months of the county season.

