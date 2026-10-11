Adam Gilchrist from Karachi: Pakistan schoolboy named after Australian legend grabs attention with century in PCB tournament
Named after Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, a schoolboy from Pakistan scored 117 in a PCB tournament but revealed that he idolises a different cricketer.
Adam Gilchrist: When this name is mentioned, every cricket fan immediately thinks of the Australian legend. An aggressive left-handed batter who sent chills down the spines of the best bowlers of his era. The name Adam Gilchrist is again in the news for an aggressive innings that mesmerised those watching. However, this is not the Australian wicketkeeper-batter we are familiar with; he is a 17-year-old left-handed opener from Pakistan. Coincidentally, the young cricketer is also a wicketkeeper.
Playing for Kamran Public School against Happy Palace Grammar School at Jinnah College, Gilchrist scored 117 runs off 108 deliveries. His innings was decorated with 11 fours as he occupied the crease for around 145 minutes. Gilchrist’s knock helped his team post a formidable total of 297/4 in 40 overs, as they won the game by a margin of 172 runs. The most significant part of Gilchrist’s impressive display is the fact that he scored 39.4% of his team’s runs.
Gilchrist’s mother named him Adam. His father, a passionate follower of cricket and an admirer of the Australian team, added Gilchrist to it. The uncanny similarities between the two do not end with the name alone. As mentioned above, the young player is a left-handed batter, wicketkeeper and also opens the innings for his team.
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Named after Gilchrist, but inspired by Sangakkara
Although he has been named after the Australian great, young Gilchrist idolises someone else. In an interaction after the knock, he revealed that Kumar Sangakkara is the one he looks up to. “I want to become like Kumar Sangakkara; he is my favourite,” he said.
Gilchrist showcased his talent in a school tournament organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. About 1,424 schools are participating in the tournament across 100 districts, with approximately 21,000 youngsters taking part. The PCB initiative aims to provide young cricketers with an exciting opportunity to showcase their talent. This competition allows promising youngsters in the country to play structured matches and provides them with a practical pathway towards age-group cricket.
One century at such an early stage of development does not automatically predict greatness. His parents have named him after an Australian great, while he idolises a Sri Lankan legend. These are the romantic parts of the story. However, Gilchrist has scored runs to show considerable promise. And with such an illustrious name attached to him, the world will certainly keep an eye on his journey.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More