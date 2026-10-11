Adam Gilchrist from Karachi: Pakistan schoolboy named after Australian legend grabs attention with century in PCB tournament

Adam Gilchrist: When this name is mentioned, every cricket fan immediately thinks of the Australian legend. An aggressive left-handed batter who sent chills down the spines of the best bowlers of his era. The name Adam Gilchrist is again in the news for an aggressive innings that mesmerised those watching. However, this is not the Australian wicketkeeper-batter we are familiar with; he is a 17-year-old left-handed opener from Pakistan. Coincidentally, the young cricketer is also a wicketkeeper. Adam Gilchrist mesmerised everyone with his knock of 117 runs. (X Images)

Playing for Kamran Public School against Happy Palace Grammar School at Jinnah College, Gilchrist scored 117 runs off 108 deliveries. His innings was decorated with 11 fours as he occupied the crease for around 145 minutes. Gilchrist’s knock helped his team post a formidable total of 297/4 in 40 overs, as they won the game by a margin of 172 runs. The most significant part of Gilchrist’s impressive display is the fact that he scored 39.4% of his team’s runs.

Gilchrist’s mother named him Adam. His father, a passionate follower of cricket and an admirer of the Australian team, added Gilchrist to it. The uncanny similarities between the two do not end with the name alone. As mentioned above, the young player is a left-handed batter, wicketkeeper and also opens the innings for his team.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma breaks Suryakumar Yadav's world record, becomes fastest batter to reach 2000 T20I runs

Named after Gilchrist, but inspired by Sangakkara Although he has been named after the Australian great, young Gilchrist idolises someone else. In an interaction after the knock, he revealed that Kumar Sangakkara is the one he looks up to. “I want to become like Kumar Sangakkara; he is my favourite,” he said.

Gilchrist showcased his talent in a school tournament organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. About 1,424 schools are participating in the tournament across 100 districts, with approximately 21,000 youngsters taking part. The PCB initiative aims to provide young cricketers with an exciting opportunity to showcase their talent. This competition allows promising youngsters in the country to play structured matches and provides them with a practical pathway towards age-group cricket.

One century at such an early stage of development does not automatically predict greatness. His parents have named him after an Australian great, while he idolises a Sri Lankan legend. These are the romantic parts of the story. However, Gilchrist has scored runs to show considerable promise. And with such an illustrious name attached to him, the world will certainly keep an eye on his journey.