Home / Cricket / 'England v Who in the final?': Vaughan's tweet on T20 World Cup irks fans, Twitter asks 'are you high on something?'
cricket

'England v Who in the final?': Vaughan's tweet on T20 World Cup irks fans, Twitter asks 'are you high on something?'

  • Hours after the schedule for the T20 World Cup was released by the ICC, former England captain Michael Vaughan put out a tweet that has not gone down well with fans on Twitter.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.&nbsp;(Getty)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Hours after the schedule for the T20 World Cup was released by the ICC, former England captain Michael Vaughan put out a tweet that has not gone down well with fans on Twitter. Vaughan predicted that the World Cup, which is nine months away will see England making the final, and asked Twitter to guess the opponents for Eoin Morgan’s side. 

“England v Who in the final?” tweeted Vaughan. As expected, the tweet was not received too well. England are currently the No. 1-ranked T20I side in the world with 9354 points and a rating of 275, ahead of second-placed India. The current world champions and winners of the 2010 World T20, England finished semi-finalists in last year’s T20 World Cup, where a loss to New Zealand knocked them out.

Yet, the fans were not impressed. Here are some of the reactions.

England are placed in Group 1 along with Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, plus a team each from Group A and B. England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22 at Perth, followed by fixtures against Group B runner-up on October 26, Australia on October 28 at the MCG and New Zealand on November 1 at the Gabba. Their last group game will be against winner of Group A on November 5 at Sydney.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup michael vaughan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out