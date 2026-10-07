Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns for India, skills intact and body more robust

But at 36, after years on the fringes and increasingly being spoken about in the past tense, Bhuvneshwar is back and heading to New Zealand again after being selected for the T20I series. This time, though, he arrives with the skills intact but a much stronger body to back them up.

Since then, India witnessed three leadership changes and at least two selection-committee overhauls, and it looked like his India career was over.

Four years ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off the field in Napier after what would turn out to be his last T20I for India.

What factors contributed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection for the T20I series in New Zealand after a four-year hiatus?

What factors contributed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection for the T20I series in New Zealand after a four-year hiatus?

Recurring injuries, particularly in the back and lower body, had made fitness as much a talking point as his swing, seam and control. His comeback, after his potent bowling that he showed during the last two Indian Premier League seasons for back-to-back champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru suggested that work with his personal strength and conditioning coach Surya Yadav were producing special results on the field.

He continued to mention and credit that work after each standout performance, finishing IPL 2026 with 28 wickets in 16 matches, just one behind Kagiso Rabada in the Purple Cap race. It produced one of the finest campaigns of his career. Not only was he effective with the new ball, he controlled the middle overs and remained a threat at the death.

At his age, most people give up hope of an India comeback, but his resurgence is partly due to the IPL season, a dearth of Indian bowling reserves due to injuries and inexperience, and him unlocking a new strength through improved fitness.

During his time away, Bhuvneshwar often spoke about the work behind the scenes being put in to become stronger and better equipped to withstand the demands of bowling. Last month, in a podcast with broadcaster Jatin Sapru, he credited the work behind-the-scenes again.

“I told him that to survive at this level, we had to give the body new shocks,” conditioning coach Surya told HT during IPL 2026. “We had to increase the load, activate the fast-twitch fibres and create more power.”

Gradually, his squat numbers climbed from around 60kg to beyond 110kg, while his power clean improved from around 40kg to 80kg. Compound movements became a bigger part of his training, with a clear focus on improving force generation rather than simply adding muscle.

Surya recognised that Bhuvneshwar’s body had also become acclimatised to a more aerobic style of conditioning and longer duration exercises, so the need for different stimuli, such as heavier loads, greater force production and more explosive work. This became an important component of his workouts.

Bhuvneshwar never really built his career around raw pace, and movement, precision, control and an ability to read the batter were his primary weapons. The idea was to make those more sustainable.