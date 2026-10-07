R Ashwin gives Mohammed Shami hope after Ajit Agarkar's exit marks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India return: 'Door is not shut'

After the current T20I series against West Indies, India are all set to travel to New Zealand to face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue announced their squad for this series, and the biggest headline from this was that veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally marked his comeback to the national side after 4 years. This was the first squad selection for Team India after Ajit Agarkar completed his role as the chief selector. With Agarkar no longer at the helm, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin now feels that it might also be time for Mohammed Shami to make it into the Team India squad. Mohammed Shami's comeback hopes are raised after Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the India squad (AP)

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, R Ashwin said that perhaps Ajit Agarkar focused more on youngsters, and the change brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the side, because they now might rely on experience, especially with Jasprit Bumrah's workload being managed time and again. Hence, he feels that the return of Mohammed Shami to the India squad too is not far away.

"The chairman of selectors is set to be changed. Ajit Agarkar is no longer a part of the setup. Maybe Ajit focused more on youngsters and newcomers. But now you see, without Bumrah, India's bowling attack can be a little susceptible. The BCCI is now leaning towards experience. The fact that they have picked Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), I wouldn't say that the door is shut on (Mohammed) Shami either. But I am extremely happy that Bhuvneshwar has broken down the door for his selection," Ashwin said.

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