Home / Cricket / Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: England pin hopes on Root, Bairstow; Australia eye early wickets
Live

Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: England pin hopes on Root, Bairstow; Australia eye early wickets

Jul 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST
OPEN APP

England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Follow here live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match, straight from Leeds.

England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) will resume batting for England on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Trailing by 195 runs, England posted 68/3 in 19 overs at Stumps on Day 1, in response to Australia's first innings total of 263 runs. Day 1 saw Mitchell Marsh slam 118 runs off 118 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes, as Australia reached 263 in 60.4 overs. For England's bowling department, Mark Wood bagged a five-wicket haul, Chris Woakes scalped three dismissals and Stuart Broad took two. England had a shaky start to their innings and lost opener Ben Duckett (2) early. Meanwhile, Harry Brook, promoted to no. 3, failed to impress and was dismissed for three runs. Pat Cummins struck twice for the visitors and Marsh took a wicket. The visitors lead 2-0 in the five-match series and will seek a series-clinching win.

England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: ENG vs AUS Latest Updates
England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: ENG vs AUS Latest Updates(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Woakes speaks

    England all-rounder Chris Woakes is speaking to the broadcasters. “When you're part of an Ashes squad, you're dying to get back. The way we finished and closed out the innings was fantastic.”

    He did his job reasonably well on the opening day but today, England might need his services with the bat.

  • Jul 07, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Joe Root should be mindful

    The reverse sweeping Joe Root is exciting alright but the calm and calculative Joe Root is far more effective. And England need that Joe Root today. They desperately do. If Australia get rid of Root early, it could be curtains for the hosts but if Root digs deep and helps England past Australia's first innings total, we could be in for another humdinger.

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Can Murphy get in the game?

    Todd Murphy is making his Ashes debut. It would be an understatement to claim that he has big shoes to fill. Nathan Lyon's injury is being compared to that of Glenn McGrath's in the 2005 Ashes. Away from all this, Murphy knows, he has a job on his hand. He didn't get to bowl on Day 1 but he definitely will get his chance to make an impact today and from what he dished out in India a few months ago, he surely will be a handful for the England middle-order.

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live: What should Australia do

    Nothing different to be honest. This Headingley pitch is a bit different from the previous two pitches of this series. It was consistent lateral movement if you pitch it in the right areas. Pat Cummins managed to do that towards the end of Day 1. Mitchell Marsh showed that with that one perfect away-going delivery to Crawley. What Australia would hope is that Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland get it right today.

  • Jul 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Focus on Cummins

    Cummins dismissed Duckett (2) and Brook (3) on Day 1 and those could be key wickets. He will be aiming for early dismissals on Day 2.

  • Jul 07, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Root and Bairstow to resume batting

    Root (19*) and Bairstow (1*) will resume batting on Day 2 with England training by 195 runs. The hosts posted 68/3 at Stumps on Day 1.

  • Jul 07, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Marsh blitz on Day 1

    Day 1 saw Marsh slam 118 runs off 118 balls, clattering 17 fours and four sixes as Australia reached 263 in 60.4 overs. It proved to be crucial as the other batters failed to perform upto expectations.

  • Jul 07, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series england cricket team australia cricket team + 1 more

Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live: England pin hopes on Root, Bairstow; Aus eye wickets

cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST

England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Follow here live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match, straight from Leeds.

Live England vs Australia Live Score 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: ENG vs AUS Latest Updates(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Marsh family breaks into wild celebration at bar as Mitch reaches century

The Marsh family broke into wild celebrations at a bar in Bali, Indonesia as soon as Mitch reached his century in the third Ashes Test against England.

Mitchell Marsh's family broke into wild celebrations as soon as he reached his century
cricket
Published on Jul 07, 2023 12:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Mahi bhai often used abusive language on the field': Ishant Sharma on Dhoni

Ishant Sharma has made a rather controversial remark on MS Dhoni as he drops a massive revelation on the former India skipper's on-field persona.

MS Dhoni (R) with Ishant Sharma during India's tour of England in 2014(File)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 02:46 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Dhoni leaves Kohli's mouth open with monster hit; BCCI shares vintage video

On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, BCCI shared an old video in which the legendary India captain left Virat Kohli shocked with a huge six against Australia.

When MS Dhoni's six stunned Virat Kohli
cricket
Published on Jul 07, 2023 10:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jadeja drops huge hint about MS Dhoni's IPL future in emotional birthday message

Ravindra Jadeja hinted about MS Dhoni's IPL future in an emotional birthday message on Twitter.

Ravindra Jadeja gave a huge hint about MS Dhoni's IPL future.(ANI)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 12:40 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

From ‘most hated Australian’ to 'first man to score Ashes century on UK holiday'

Mitchell Marsh smashed a run-a-ball 118 while coming in to bat when Australia where struggling at 85/4 on Day 1 after being put in to bat by England.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test against England(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 07, 2023 09:33 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Ex-cricketers, commentators tweeting about me…’: Riyan Parag lambasts critics

Riyan Parag said former cricketers and commentators should text him personally instead of posting stuff on social media.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the IPL(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 07, 2023 08:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Been hearing a lot…': Babar's raucous take at 'India degrading Pakistan' jibe

When asked about the prospect of holding the World Cup trophy in India, where the reporter claimed 'Pakistan cricket is being degraded', Babar cut to the chase.

Babar Azam is set to play his first-ever cricket match in India at the 2023 World Cup.(Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Happy Birthday Dhoni: MSD's 5 masterstrokes that turned the match on its head

As MS Dhoni turns 42, we take a look at five moments when Dhoni's decision-making changed the course of the game.

MS Dhoni's decision-making has remained second-to-none and we take a look at five of his greatest decisions as captain(File)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 08:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’

MS Dhoni turns 42 on Friday and fans have celebrated by erecting his cut-outs that apparently range from 52 feet to 77 feet tall.

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 07, 2023 06:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh the difference as Mark Wood fires for England

The Australian all-rounder slammed a brilliant 118 to rescue his side from a tough position

Mitchell Marsh is over the moon after completing his century.(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 08:06 AM IST
ByAshish Magotra, New Delhi

Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar find a way back into the Indian team?

His age as well as loss of pace and swing seem to have dented his chances of making it to Team India ahead of younger bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the India XI will require a special effort.(Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 08:14 AM IST
BySharad Deep, Lucknow

Netherlands take last qualifying spot for the 2023 World Cup, deny Scotland

Sri Lanka had already claimed the other World Cup berth at the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Netherlands players celebrate after beating Scotland to qualify for 2023 World Cup(ICC)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 09:57 PM IST
AP |

When will India play against Sri Lanka and Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023?

On Thursday, Netherlands became the second team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, having defeated Scotland in the Super Six match.

Team India players during the ODI series against Australia in March 2023(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 08:41 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'I have got Dhoni's number': Netherlands star reveals MSD influence

The Netherlands secured a sensational win over Scotland to secure qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Dhoni's illustrious career has led to his influence reaching far and wide in the cricket world. (ANI)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out