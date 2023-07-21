Home / Cricket / England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes, Brook look to add to ENG's lead in Manchester
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes, Brook look to add to ENG's lead in Manchester

Jul 21, 2023
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Live score, Ashes: Follow Ashes series ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 full scorecard and Live updates.

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Moving day at the Old Trafford Test in the Ashes may be the most significant day of the series so far. With England in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes of winning the Ashes alive, they will want to score a heap of runs in quick time in the morning session, with the threat of rain lingering over the weekend. Australia find themselves in a large first innings deficit for the first time this series, with Zak Crawley's 189(187) and Joe Root's 84(95) plundering runs off the Aussie attack. Pat Cummins and company will need to put a lid on England's scoring and grab the wickets of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes early on day 3. Australia will want to be in to bat as early as possible and have their fate in their own hands, possibly playing for a draw, while England will try and shorten the match to force a result. A fascinating day of play lies ahead in Manchester.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 21, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Oh the bad news!

    Not the n ews we want to share at the start of Day 3 but the weather forecast is poor. The chance of rain in Manchester on Friday is high, as it is for Saturday as well.

  • Jul 21, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the fourth Test between England and Australia in the 2023 Ashes series in Manchester. Stay tuned for more updates! 

