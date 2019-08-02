England vs Australia live score, Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Roy, Burns eye good start after Smith show

Ashes, England vs Australia Day 1 Round-up: Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday. Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122-8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284. Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10-0. Former captain Smith, who returned to international cricket during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd. Wickets fell steadily but Smith found the ally he needed in Peter Siddle, with the recalled number 10 making a valuable 44 -- the second-best score of the innings -- in a ninth-wicket partnership of 88. Stuart Broad took 5-86 in 22.4 overs and fellow paceman Chris Woakes chipped in with 3-58 on his Warwickshire home ground.

Follow England vs Australia live updates below -

13:24 hrs IST Smith savours Ashes century “There were times throughout the last 15 months where I didn’t know if I was ever going to play cricket again. I lost a bit of love for it at one point, particularly when I had my elbow operation. It was really bizarre that it was the day I got the brace off my elbow, I found a love for it again. I don’t know what it was, it was like a trigger that just said ‘right I’m ready to go again, I want to play and I want to go out and play for Australia and make people proud and just do what I love doing,” Smith said after the end of day’s play.





13:10 hrs IST Milestone for Smith Former Australia captain Steve Smith on Thursday struck his 24th Test century in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston against England. Smith in the process went past India skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 24 centuries in Test cricket. It took Smith just 118 to complete 24 Test centuries. Kohli, on the other hand, had taken 123 innings to achieve the same. The record for the fastest to 24 centuires still stand with Australian Don Bradman who had taken only 66 innings for the same. Sachin Tendulkar had achieved the feat in his 125th Test innings.





12:59 hrs IST Smith kept Aus alive in innings Steve Smith, who had earlier survived one of several incorrect on-field decisions, led the recovery. He completed an emotional century -- his 24th test 100 -- before being bowled out by Stuart Broad, who finished with 5-86. Wickets fell steadily but Smith found the ally he needed in Peter Siddle, with the recalled number 10 making a valuable 44 -- the second-best score of the innings -- in a ninth-wicket partnership of 88.





12:43 hrs IST Australia’s top-order collapse David Warner, who was banned along with Smith and Cameron Bancroft following a ball-tampering scandal, was out for two before Bancroft (8) fell, and Chris Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja (13) as Australia went into the lunch break at 83-3.England’s Jimmy Anderson did not return after lunch due to injury but the wickets continued to fall, leaving Australia struggling at 122-8.



