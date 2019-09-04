e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

England vs Australia live score, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1

cricket Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs Australia: Follow live updates of England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Day 1 at Manchester through our live commentary(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England vs Australia live:

 

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:17 IST

