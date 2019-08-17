England vs Australia: Steve Smith creates massive Ashes history with 92-run innings

cricket

Australia’s Steve Smith was out for 92 after resuming his innings having been forced to retire hurt when he was struck by a short ball from England fast bowler Jofra Archer on the fourth day of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Saturday. Smith was on 80 when he was hit on the neck by test debutant Archer, who bowled a hostile spell from the Pavilion End during which his deliveries reached speeds of well over 90 miles per hour.

On the back of the innings, the right-handed batsman became the first player in Ashes history to score seven consecutive fifties.

* Steve Smith last seven innings in Ashes

239

76

102*

83

144

142

52*

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s emphatic victory in the first test, had defied the England attack again as the touring side replied to the hosts’ first-innings total of 258.

The right-handed batsman was struck just below the helmet by a stinging bouncer from England seamer Jofra Archer during the course of his innings. Immediately, Smith went down on the ground as medical aid rushed to the spot. He was later taken off the field, declared retired hurt. He later returned to finish innings.

Australia were bowled out for 250 in reply to England’s first-innings 258, a deficit of eight runs, on the stroke of tea. Stuart Broad, leading England’s attack in the absence of the injured James Anderson, took four wickets for 65 runs in 27.3 overs and Chris Woakes 3-61.

