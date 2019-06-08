England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 live scores - England look to avoid hat-trick of WC defeats against Bangladesh

England vs Bangladesh live score, ICC World Cup 2019: Both England and Bangladesh have won one match each and lost the other in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. These two sides clash with each other on Saturday in Cardiff and they will be looking to go away with a victory. Favourites England have a dubious record against Bangladesh in the World Cup. They lost their last two matches in World Cup 2015 and World Cup 2011. They were knocked out of the last edition of World Cup from the group stages after losing to Bangladesh in Adelaide.

However, a lot has changed in the England side since then. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England’s rise to become the top-ranked team in one-day internationals. The likes of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler have been brutal with their strokeplay but as captain Eoin Morgan said, they would definitely not take Bangladesh lightly.

“Bangladesh are a side with a huge amount of potential. It is going to be a difficult game because they’re a good side. I think people under-estimate them,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, stated that both teams start as equals. “For us, again, I would say yes, we have been beating them the last two World Cup. It doesn’t mean that we will make it happen again the way it did,” Mortaza told reporters during training.“Both teams start from the first ball, so it’s very important for both teams to start well.”

12:48 hrs IST Why the hype? If England and Bangladesh were meeting in a bilateral one-day series then this match might not have generated so much interest. But there is something about an England-Bangladesh World Cup encounter. The results of the last two World Cups certainly say so. Bangladesh beat England in World Cup 2011 as well as in World Cup 2015, which knocked out of the tournament from the group stages. There was a spat between the players too during that game in Adelaide.



