Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG vs NZ Live Updates
cricket

England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG vs NZ Live Updates

  • England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Follow Live score and updates of the third day of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4(AP)
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4(AP)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: England strangled New Zealand's top order through pace and spin in the second innings to stay in the ascendency three days into the third test at Headingley on Saturday. New Zealand was 168-5 for an overall lead of 137 runs when rain brought an early closure with 17.1 overs remaining in the day. Jamie Overton missed out on a dream hundred in his debut test but Jonny Bairstow's masterful 162 gave England a slender first-innings lead of 31 runs when it was all out for 360 just before lunch.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
england cricket team new zealand
england cricket team new zealand
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out