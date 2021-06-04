Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 3
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 live score(Action Images via Reuters)
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 live score(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

England vs New Zealand live score, 1st Test, Day 3

  • ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand first Test Day, 3 live score and updates
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:04 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live score: New Zealand bowlers would look to restrict England and take a sizeable first innings lead on Day 3 of the first Test at Lord's. England opener Rory Burns and captain Joe Root had resurrected the hosts' innings after they lost a coupe of early wickets late on Day 2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 378, riding on a record double ton from debutant Devon Conway.

Follow NZ vs ENG live score 1st Test

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england vs new zealand
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.