‘Babar Azam has totally shifted Joe Root out of the way’: Michael Vaughan on Test cricket’s ‘Fab 4’

cricket

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:14 IST

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has become the talk of the town after his flamboyant knock in the first Test against England on Wednesday. Babar slammed an unbeaten 69 runs off 100 balls on Day 1 of the first Test at Old Trafford. He has been getting plaudits from all over the cricket community for his exquisite knock which consisted of 11 boundaries.

It was enough for Pakistan’s Babar Azam to convince former England captain Nasser Hussain that he is in the league of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. Now another England batting legend Michael Vaughan believes Azam has kicked out Joe Root from the ‘Fab 4’ list due to his consistency with the bat.

“The big player Babar Azam strolled out there. Played and missed his first few deliveries and you think can he play the moving ball? Then all of a sudden he just starts to get his form, his balance, puts one down the ground. Played a beautiful back-foot punch of James Anderson,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“We saw that glorious cover drive that he got and then he danced down and whacked one over mid-wicket. You keep talking about the ‘Big Four’ and I keep hearing about this, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, they kind of mention him in that top four but I am not too sure about that at this stage. I reckon Babar Azam has totally shifted Joe Root out of the way as we speak because of his record of late.

“He is averaging 65 in his last 18 months of Test cricket. No one is averaging higher than him. Babar Azam is at the top of the average tree and I can only see him improving and getting better and better.”

“We saw Steve Smith do to England, one man has never ever done it in my time. He played out a series on his own to win Australia the Ashes. I have got a funny feeling if England don’t work out a way to bowl out Babar Azam we can see a similar thing happening in the course of the 3 Test matches. You only need in England to one of your batsmen to go big.”

Azam will look to continue from where he left off on the second day of the Test. Pakistan can push towards a big first inning total if Azam and Shan Masood (46) can stay at the crease for some time.