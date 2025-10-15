England vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch ENG W vs PAK W live on TV, online

England will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 tournament and strengthen their chances of securing a semifinal spot when they take on a beleaguered Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. The four-time champions have been clinical thus far, with wins against South Africa and Bangladesh in Guwahati, before they crushed Sri Lanka by 89 runs, where Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a classy 117, in Colombo last week. A win on Wednesday could take them to the top spot in the points table, past defending champions Australia, who have seven points from four games. England vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025(REUTERS)

Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to secure a win in the tournament, and they sit at the bottom of the table. In fact, they are the only team yet to score a point in the World Cup. They lost against Bangladesh, India and then Australia. Adding to their woes, Pakistan have never won an ODI game against England in all 13 encounters. In World Cups, the record stands 4-0 in favour of England.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between England and Pakistan:

When will the England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, October 14 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The England vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

