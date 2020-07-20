e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan: Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test, suffer Abid scare

England vs Pakistan: Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test, suffer Abid scare

cricket Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah.
Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah.(PCB)
         

Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB) said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first test against England with a fractured thumb but batsman Abid Ali is expected to return to training this week after being struck on the helmet while fielding on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Khushdil has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday’s training session in Derby.

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Team mate Abid was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday.

“Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

“He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.” The three-test series begins in Manchester on August 5, with the last two matches scheduled in Southampton.

