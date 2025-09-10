England vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA live on TV and online

After winning the three-match ODI series, South Africa will look to register a victory in the upcoming T20I series against England, beginning Wednesday, September 10, at Cardiff. However, the Proteas have a lot to prove when it comes to the shortest format, as the side have won only one of their last ten T20I series. On the other hand, the Three Lions have tasted victory in three of their last five bilateral series. South Africa will take on England in the first T20I on Wednesday. (AP)

The upcoming three-match series will provide both England and South Africa with a chance to fine-tune their squads ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka next year.

David Miller has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a hamstring strain, which could lead to Donovan Ferreira being included in the playing XI. Marco Jansen, who hasn't played any international match since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, is also back in the squad.

Speaking about England, Sam Curran will be playing his international game during head coach Brendon McCullum's tenure as head coach. Phil Salt also returns to the squad from the paternity leave that kept him out of the West Indies series in June.

Squads:

England's playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the third and final ODI between England and South Africa:

When will the 1st T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 1st T20I between England and South Africa will take place on Wednesday, September 10, at 11 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between England and South Africa take place?

The 1st T20I between England and South Africa will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between England and South Africa?

The 1st T20I between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 1st T20I between England and South Africa be available?

The 1st T20I between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.