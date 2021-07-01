England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live score: After going up 1-0 in the 3-match ODI series, Eoin Morgan-led England would look to continue the winning run and clinch another limited-overs series at home. The hosts have won the toss and opted to bowl against Kusal Perera's Sri Lanka at Kennington Oval, London. On the other hand, the visitors are desperate to bounce back in order to keep the series alive. They have already lost the T20I series 3-0 and would look to take away something from the 50-over format. The weather forecast for the day also looks good. No chances of rain despite the cloud cover.

Here are the playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

England: Jonny Bairstow(w), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood