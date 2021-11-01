England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl in Sharjah
England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in Sharjah against England. Both sides remained unchanged for the contest. Sloppy fielding cost Sri Lanka the match against Australia and they almost managed to upset South Africa, but Dasun Shanaka's men will be aiming for nothing less than a win in Sharjah tonight to keep their chances alive. Eoin Morgan's men, on the other hand, have been among the most dominant teams in this competition, outlined by their thumping win against Australia. They now stand a win away from booking their semifinal berth.
Follow Live Score and Updates of Group 1 game of Super 12 between England and Sri Lanka
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 01, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Early breakthrough for Sri Lanka
The attempted wrong 'un from Hasaranga skidded through and went underneath Roy's cross-bat swing. He walks back scoring just 9 off 6.
England 13/1 in 1.2 overs
Nov 01, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The game begins!
Done with the national anthems. Players make their way to the middle. England openers have been sensational in the competition. Hope you didn't forget that knock from Jos Buttler the other day, against Australia. Players take the knee. Time for the first ball. Dushmantha Chameera will open the attack for Sri Lanka. Early wickets will be the key for them.
Nov 01, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Captains speak
Eoin Morgan - 'We would have bowled as well. It's a different challenge tonight, change in conditions and against a challenging opposition. We are playing the same team. Everyone has pulled well and are fresh. It's extremely important, we have played as a group and that's the way we will go.
Dasun Shanaka - 'We will bowl first. The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. We're sticking with the same team. The youngsters will gain with this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here.
Nov 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Playing XI for the two sides
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Nov 01, 2021 07:03 PM IST
TOSS TIME!
Dasun Shanaka calls and wins the toss. Opts to bowl first against England
Nov 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Pitch report by Niall O'Brien and Shane Watson
"Looks like a standard Sharjah wicket, there's a nice sheen which means the ball will skid on. Decent sized boundaries all around. The pitch was watered last night. There is a bit in it for the bowlers as well, back of the length is the way to go"
Nov 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Different test for England
The three matches they won in the competition were all played in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi. And Eoin Morgan won the toss on all three occasions. But theteam will now play their first match at Sharjah, which as IPL 2021 showed, has been slow and low.
Nov 01, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Do-or-die for Sri Lanka
They defeated Bangladesh in their Super 12 opener but lost to Australia and South Africa to stand fourth in the table. A win will keep them in contention for the semis with an NRR better than third-placed Aussies. But a defeat would end their chances and subsequently boost the chances of West Indies, who stand in the fourth spot with one win in three games but with an NRR stronger than Sri Lanka and Australia.
Nov 01, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Adil Rashid on England's winning streak
"We're taking it a game at a time. Whatever has happened now has gone. That's in the past. So whatever lies ahead, definitely our minds are set on to that. We're taking it a game at a time. And next we have Sri Lanka... So we're definitely focused on that."
Nov 01, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Morgan on verge of WT20 record
The England captain needs nine more runs to complete 500 runs in ICC T20 World Cup and will be the second from his country to reach the milestone after Kevin Pietersen (580)
Nov 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Head-to-head tie
England have beaten Sri Lanka eight times in their 12 T20I meetings which include their three wins in four World T20 matches
Nov 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Group 1 game between England and Sri Lanka, which will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England will be aiming to book their semifinal berth will Sri Lanka will hope to end the English juggernaut in Sharjah.
