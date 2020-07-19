England vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Root & co. eye quick wickets in Manchester

cricket

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:46 IST

England vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: After an enthralling show put together by Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Manchester, West Indies batsmen had a huge trail in front of them. England bowlers, with Stuart Broad and Sam Curran in the line-up, were pumped up to get quick wickets and put the visitors on the backfoot. But rain played a spoilsport on Day 3 and the entire day was washed out. England cricket fans will hope that the sun could shine upon today in Manchester and revive their hopes of pushing for a win in the Test.

Follow live cricket score and updates of England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4:

14:50 hrs: Nasser Hussain’s advice for England: “The West Indies’ magical number is 270. That will avoid the follow-on, England will have to bat again and that will take time out of the game. West Indies may then only need to bat two sessions to save the Test,” Hussain wrote in Sky Sports column.

14:30 hrs: ’The umpire is always right and you don’t argue with his decision’ used to be the first lesson a young cricketer was taught. This admirable exercise in discipline and self-control is now not applicable as the introduction of DRS is encouraging a form of player dissent,” Ian Chappell wrote for ESPNcricinfo. Do you agree that DRS needs an immediate overhaul? READ MORE

14:20 hrs: “At this point of time, there is no doubt in my mind that Ben Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all three formats. He has an average of 43 in Tests, 59 in ODIs over the last two years,” Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel. “He has a good bowling average across all formats as well, there is no doubt that Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all formats,” he added. READ MORE

14:10 hrs: Patient Ben Stokes on his sensational innings to Sky Sports: “I made a real conscious effort to be as clinical as I possibly could, especially around that sort of fourth- and fifth-stump line that Jason and Kemar [Roach] are fantastic at doing. It was about understanding what we had to do at different times throughout the game. I had to be really disciplined in leaving the ball because I know by now that teams will hang the ball wide and test my patience. So I was playing the game with them as long as I could, and waiting to be able to capitalise on anything.”

14:00 hrs: Can England bowl out West Indies twice? Ben Stokes tells Sky Sports: “If we use the first two days as a benchmark for how we want to bat then, then the better we’re going to become. We are a very good team at bouncing back from defeats and we’ve proven that. If we can keep producing days and games like we generally do after a first Test then we’ll start coming closer to being the No. 1 team, which is obviously a goal of ours. We’re in a great place as a side. We’ve got the right personnel, the right team, the right people helping the players out right now. And I think in two or three years’ time, all the tough times that we’ve experienced - in South Africa and this first game against West Indies - is a great learning curve, not just for the younger guys in the team at the moment but also for the more experienced guys. If you are always learning from mistakes, it’s going to make you a better player as an individual, but also a better team.”

13:50 hrs: Ben Stokes on press conference: “It’s looking like we’ve got to take 19 wickets in two days,” Stokes told Sky Sports. “But the wicket has offered something throughout the whole Test so far, so we just need to make sure that we can expose that and put as many deliveries as we can, challenging their defensive shots as much as we can.”

13:40 hrs: Has rain spoilt England’s chance to win Test? England are sitting comfortably at the moment in the match and had Day 3 would have seen some action, West Indies could find themselves in tough spot. But has it been too late? Can the Three Lions still bowl out Windies twice in the two remaining days?

13:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies in Manchester. If you are Joe Root, you must be feeling disheartened knowing that the Day 3 was entirely washed out which leaves you less time to bowl out Windies twice to win the match. If you are Jason Holder, you would not mind it too much as England were in a good position in the Test, and Windies had a tough task ahead of them. Day 4 will be crucial as any more interruptions will seal the fate of this Test towards a draw.