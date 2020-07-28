England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5: England need 8 wickets to win 

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5: England will face off against the weather gods on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against West Indies in Manchester. The Day 4 was completely washed out without a single ball being bowled. Stuart Broad is eyeing 500 wickets and he would be looking to get at least a couple of wickets in the early session. But with clouds expected to hover in Manchester on Tuesday as well as per the forecast, England bowlers would want to finish this one as quickly as possible.

Follow England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5:

14:20 hrs IST Andrew Strauss on Stuart Broad “When I saw him it was clear he had most of the assets you needed as a fast bowler: quick enough at 80-85 mph, obviously a lot of height and an ability to swing the ball away from the right-hander. He also had a real knack of getting wickets with not great balls which was a good knack to have,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Strauss as saying. “But there have been so many bowlers whose star has shone for a year or two then either they have been worked out or their confidence has deserted them and they’ve been cast aside,” he added. (Source: ANI)





14:10 hrs IST Huge praise for England openers “I think Sibley and Burns at the top of the order are made of the right stuff temperamentally. They’ve both got quite quirky but very effective games. And, as we all know, if the openers do their job then it makes it so much easier for the players coming in down the order,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Strauss as saying. (Source: ANI)





14:00 hrs IST David Warner praises Stuart Broad “I think they should drop him again,” said Australia opener David Warner, who had a torrid time against Broad and scored just 95 runs at an average of 9.5 during the 2019 series. I don’t know why they dropped him for that first game but it’d be nice if I was to play there again and he wasn’t playing,” he told reporters. (Source: AFP)





13:50 hrs IST Meanwhile, Atherton is not pleased Former England batsman Michael Atherton is not happy with the new World Cup Super League tournament announced by ICC yesterday. Atherton believes the tournament structure is incredibly complex. “There is always logic in everything that happens, but what tends to happen is that it’s incredibly complex because what you’re trying to do is fit two systems together,” Atherton said on Sky Sports Cricket.





13:40 hrs IST Will Stuart Broad join club 500 today? One of the biggest moments in Test cricket could take place today when Stuart Broad joins the club 500. He is just one wicket away from getting his 500th Test wicket. Fingers crossed, he gets there!



