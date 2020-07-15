e-paper
England vs West Indies: My consistency and accuracy is dangerous, says Dom Bess

England vs West Indies: My consistency and accuracy is dangerous, says Dom Bess

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
England's Dom Bess in action.
England's Dom Bess in action.(REUTERS)
         

Just five Tests old he might be but England off-spinner Dom Bess believes his “consistency and accuracy” is “dangerous” at the moment, something that might give him a consistent presence in the national squad.

The 22-year-old took two wickets in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies at Southampton but went wicketless on the final day as visitors chased down a 200-run target to claim a four-wicket win.

“I feel like I am attacking both edges of the bat. My consistency and accuracy within where I am landing it is dangerous,” he said via video conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ - MS Dhoni whether won 4 matches or lost 4, had the same expression: Mike Hussey compares MSD with Ricky Ponting

“That comes through training, getting that feel, that rhythm ... I guess and that’s certainly what I think I have got at the moment.” Bess could have taken a wicket on the final day if stand-in skipper Ben Stokes would have been able to hold on to Jermaine Blackwood’s catch at slip early in his innings.

He had also trapped Roston Chase in front but the review didn’t go his way despite Hawk-Eye suggesting that the ball would have hit the top of middle stump.

“I know I went wicketless but it could have turned. The thing that I’m focusing on is how well it’s coming out at the moment. I do feel really dangerous and that’s a great place to be,” Bess said.

ALSO READ: ‘That has been the biggest influence’: Phil Simmons reveals big reason behind West Indies’ victory over England

“As a spinner, some will go your way some days and some won’t, that is cricket. I don’t look too much into that. I want to contribute with bat, ball and in the field. When my opportunities come I want to make sure I take them.” Bess is unfazed by all the talk of pressure and said he is just waiting for his “time to shine”.

“I’m used to bowling on spinning wickets, I’m not worried. People talk about this pressure of it being on me on the last. I actually flip it round, it’s a great opportunity,” he said.

Aware that he has to find a way to stay ahead of fellow spinners Mooen Ali and Jack Leach to keep his place in the team, Bess said he has been following some of the best off-spinners in the game to sharpen his craft. “I grew up watching (Graeme) Swanny as an Englishman. Jeetan Patel has been dominating the county system. I look at Simon Harmer, he is a quality off-spinner. I’ve worked a little with (Rangana) Herath,” he said.

“These guys have a lot of similarities and that’s why they are the best in the world. A big one is consistency, where they are landing the ball, how many revs they can get on it... For me, it is best to make sure I keep my head grounded, keep working, keep having this no-ego approach.”

