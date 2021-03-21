England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury
(Reuters) - England speedster Jofra Archer risks missing the one-day series against India and first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Eoin Morgan said the bowler's elbow injury has worsened and needs attention.
Archer missed the final test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.
India, who had prevailed in the preceding test series, won the Twenty20 series 3-2 on Saturday.
Asked about Archer's availability for the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday, Morgan told a video conference: "Not quite sure yet. I think we're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up.
"He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention. It'll be over to our medical team and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."
Archer, 25, is expected to play a key role for England at the Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November and the subsequent Ashes series against Australia.
"I think it is rare that a bowler isn't managing pain," Morgan said.
"What they do is a tough job. If you ever ask any of them if they're pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes."
Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees ($994,465) in 2008 and retained the Barbados-born quick who was IPL's most valuable player last season.
This year's IPL begins in Chennai on April 9.
England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury
Dawid Malan topples Babar Azam to become fastest batsman to 1000 T20I runs
- Dawid Malan achieved the feat in his 24th inning, bettering Azam's record of 26 innings.
Why Virat Kohli opening in T20Is is just what India needed
- Like Tendulkar and Ganguly, it's the coming together of two once in a generation players and allowing them maximum opportunity.
Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan
'They are the team to beat': Atherton picks 'favourites' for T20 World Cup
- India vs England: Michael Atherton feels three teams are most capable of winning the T20 World Cup later this year, one of which he feels are 'favourites'.
‘Some player’: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop impressed by India batsman
- Team India produced the goods with the bat as they gave England a huge target of 225 runs to chase. Virat Kohli was the star with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 52-ball 80 to power the hosts to the mammoth total.
‘Like when Tendulkar was batting down’: Gavaskar on Kohli opening the innings
- India defeated England , the no.1 ranked T20 side, by an impressive margin of 36 runs to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
'When I look at him, I see myself': Lance Klusener rates MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli
- Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa gave his view about Dhoni and the superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, admitting admiration for both.
Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler engage in heated verbal exchange during 5th T20I- WATCH
- Kohli was later also seen speaking to umpire Nitin Menon, apparently to speak about the incident that transpired between him and Buttler.
Kohli reveals if he will continue opening the innings for Team India
- Kohli was back at the top after the India-Ireland T20I in 2018 as the hosts decided to field an extra bowler at the expense of regular opener KL Rahul.
'Testimony to our batting depth': Kohli lauds India's performance in 5th T20I
India vs England 5th T20I: Action in images
Kohli, Bhuvi lead the way as India seal T20 series
- Skipper hit 80* opening the batting with Rohit Sharma before Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied the brake on England’s chase to seal victory in the T20 series decider.