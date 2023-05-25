Home / Cricket / England's James Anderson says will 'definitely' be ready for Ashes opener

England's James Anderson says will 'definitely' be ready for Ashes opener

Reuters |
May 25, 2023 09:40 AM IST

James Anderson, who got injured during a county match, said he is most likely to feature in the Ashes opener against Australia.

England fast bowler James Anderson says he has recovered from a groin injury and will be fit for the first Ashes test against Australia next month.

England's James Anderson(Action Images via Reuters)
England's James Anderson(Action Images via Reuters)

England's leading bowler in tests with 685 wickets, Anderson suffered the injury playing for Lancashire last week. He is unlikely to play in the one-off Test against Ireland before the Ashes after the uncapped Josh Tongue was added to the squad.

"Yes, definitely," Anderson, 40, told the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday when asked if he would be fit for the opener against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

"I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes.

"The idea is to try and step it up here at Lancashire over the next couple of days and then meet up with England on Sunday and see where I get to. I am in the squad for the Ireland test but we have to make a call on that nearer to the time."

Anderson's availability is crucial for England, who are already without injured fast bowler Jofra Archer.

England lost 4-0 in the last Ashes series in Australia.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
james anderson ashes series
james anderson ashes series
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out