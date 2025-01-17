Menu Explore
'ENOUGH is ENOUGH': Babar Azam trolled for burning review, Pakistan fans fuming at ex-captain's latest failure

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2025 10:03 PM IST

Babar Azam fell to a peach of a delivery from Jayden Seales and he bizarrely went for a review despite getting a big nick. 

Pakistan have made a topsy-turvy start to their two-match Test series against the West Indies as they were rescued after a top-order collapse by Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel. On a spinning wicket in Multan, Jaydon Seales reigned supreme as he dismissed Pakistan opener Muhammad Hurraira, talisman Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam within the first 14 overs of the Pakistan innings.

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 17, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan's Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 17, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Babar fell for a 20-ball eight in the 14th over, making it 23 innings since he scored a Test century. However, him reviewing the dismissal is what seems to have caught the attention of fans online. Babar was given out caught behind off the third ball of the over by Seales. It was a peach of a delivery, angling in from wide of the crease and then straightening after pitching. There was a huge spike on UltraEdge and so Pakistan lost a review as well.

These were some of the reactions to the review on X:

Babar broke out of his astounding slump in form in Pakistan's previous Test series against South Africa, scoring a half-century in the second innings of the first match and two half-tons in the second Test.

Before the first of those fifties, Babar had not reached the mark in Test cricket since December 2022, when he scored 161 against New Zealand in Karachi. Babar then failed to surpass the 50-run mark in his next 19 Test innings. His highest score during this period was a 79-ball 41 against Australia in Melbourne in 2023.

Babar had scored 1184 runs in 17 innings in 2022 with four centuries and seven half-centuries at an average of 69.64. Since then, though, his averages have read 22.66 at the end of 2023 and 20.20 in 2024, with just one fifty to show in those two years. Babar was recently dropped from Pakistan's Test squad after scoring just 30 and 5 against England in the first match of the three-Test series. He was then omitted from the squad for the last two games of the series, which Pakistan eventually won 2-1.

