'Even a spare tyre isn't used as much as KL Rahul': Sidhu drops signature analogy in praise for India's 'selfless' star

India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a crucial role in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia, showing an aggressive approach as he stuck with Virat Kohli during a criticial stage in the chase. Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 deliveries, and also hit the winning runs in the chase, helping India seal the final berth. KL Rahul finished off the game in style with a six as India beat Australia by four wickets.(AFP)

Following India’s four-wicket victory, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lavished praise on Rahul, hailing his adaptability and selfless attitude. Over the years, Rahul has proven to be a multi-dimensional cricketer, seamlessly adjusting to various batting positions as per the team’s needs.

Whether opening the innings, anchoring in the middle order, or playing the finisher’s role, he has embraced every challenge without hesitation. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Rahul shuffled across various positions, replacing Rohit as an opener before arriving at no.3; he also played at no.5 in a Test.

Sidhu was unfiltered in his statement for Rahul, saying that he has been used worse than a ‘spare tyre’.

"KL Rahul, you see, even the spare tyre is not used as much. You play him as a wicketkeeper, as No. 6, as an opener, then when BGT comes you play him at No. 3. Then you tell him to open. I tell you one thing. Opening in ODIs is the easiest, but doing it in Tests is the toughest. He is a selfless player," Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Star Sports, as quoted by News18.

Rahul’s versatility was on full display in the semi-final, where he played a measured knock, ensuring India remained in control during a high-pressure chase. Following Kohli's dismissal, Rahul adopted the role of the anchor, rotating strike, which allowed Hardik Pandya to take on the aggressive approach.

India face New Zealand

With India now set for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Rahul’s presence in the middle order will be invaluable. The side will be hoping for a similar performance, if need be, from the star Indian batter, as the showdown takes place in Dubai on March 9.